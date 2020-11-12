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YouTube Down?! FIVE Alternative video sites for creators and consumers.
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66 views • November 12, 2020
On November 11, 2020, YouTube experienced a worldwide outage. It did not last very long, but many content consumers found themselves unable to watch their favorite video channels.
I have put together a short video that highlights alternative video platforms for when YouTube is having problems. The platforms I mention are:
LBRY / Odysee
https://odysee.com/
Utreon
https://utreon.com/
Minds
https://www.minds.com/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/
0:00 Intro / Open
1:01 LBRY/Odysee
2:10 Utreon
2:39 Minds
3:03 Brighteon
3:23 Bitchute
https://thriftyav.com
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/thriftyav1/
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/thrifty.av/
Twitter
https://twitter.com/AVThrifty
LBRY
lbry://@ThriftyAV#0
Tiktok
https://vm.tiktok.com/gF1nPG/
Patreon pledges help keep ThriftyAV going:
https://www.patreon.com/ThriftyAV
Pledge $1+ per month for Patron Exclusive Content!
Paypal ME contributions can be offered HERE:
paypal.me/ThriftyAV
Bitcoin (BTC) contributions are appreciated:
bc1q0ht079p05kep43p725qht6xj3w7q2ukjs37azv
ThriftyAV is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
#YouTubeDOWN #videosites #youtubealternative
I have put together a short video that highlights alternative video platforms for when YouTube is having problems. The platforms I mention are:
LBRY / Odysee
https://odysee.com/
Utreon
https://utreon.com/
Minds
https://www.minds.com/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/
0:00 Intro / Open
1:01 LBRY/Odysee
2:10 Utreon
2:39 Minds
3:03 Brighteon
3:23 Bitchute
https://thriftyav.com
https://www.facebook.com/thriftyav1/
https://www.instagram.com/thrifty.av/
https://twitter.com/AVThrifty
LBRY
lbry://@ThriftyAV#0
Tiktok
https://vm.tiktok.com/gF1nPG/
Patreon pledges help keep ThriftyAV going:
https://www.patreon.com/ThriftyAV
Pledge $1+ per month for Patron Exclusive Content!
Paypal ME contributions can be offered HERE:
paypal.me/ThriftyAV
Bitcoin (BTC) contributions are appreciated:
bc1q0ht079p05kep43p725qht6xj3w7q2ukjs37azv
ThriftyAV is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
#YouTubeDOWN #videosites #youtubealternative
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