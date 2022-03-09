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Laura Nakanelua, GOP National Committee Woman for Hawaii: The Reason for Zoom Meetings
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40 views • March 09, 2022
On March 5, 2022 the Hawaii Republican Party held a meeting in which zoom was the only option for most members. Many members were upset and protested the denial of in person meetings right outside the Hawaii Republican Party headquarters.
On March 7, 2022, Laura Nakanelua, the National Committee Woman for Hawaii who was one of the few members with the privilege of being inside the HRP headquarters during the March 5 meeting, wanted to give her side of the story.
See video of March 5 by Hawaii Free Speech News
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xkMLQM7woGbz/
See video of March 5 by Liberty Press
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LMiVApPZ0oWh/
B-roll footage courtesy Hawaii Free Speech News
https://www.bitchute.com/hfsn/
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#HawaiiRepublicanParty #HRP #zoom
On March 7, 2022, Laura Nakanelua, the National Committee Woman for Hawaii who was one of the few members with the privilege of being inside the HRP headquarters during the March 5 meeting, wanted to give her side of the story.
See video of March 5 by Hawaii Free Speech News
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xkMLQM7woGbz/
See video of March 5 by Liberty Press
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LMiVApPZ0oWh/
B-roll footage courtesy Hawaii Free Speech News
https://www.bitchute.com/hfsn/
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#HawaiiRepublicanParty #HRP #zoom
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