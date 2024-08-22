MONKEY BUSINESS - PART ONE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THE "APPROVED" MURDER WEAPON VAX FOR AFRICANS
France "Event 201" - https://tinyurl.com/sjmntunb
CDC Africa - https://africacdc.org/news-item/africa-cdc-declares-mpox-a-public-health-emergency-of-continental-security-mobilizing-resources-across-the-continent/
Dr Jean Kaseya - https://africacdc.org/people/dr-jean-kaseya/
DRC/IMF/World Bank - https://tinyurl.com/4dm3ctvt
Bavarin Nordic - https://tinyurl.com/mprzkjk9
GAVI Mpox - https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/vaccine-group-gavi-has-up-500-million-funds-mpox-shots-2024-08-15/
Reuters - Congo - https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/congo-requests-mpox-vaccines-japan-2024-08-19/
Mirrored - Remarque88
REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link -
https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/