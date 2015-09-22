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[Sep 22, 2015] September 23/24, 2015 = The End of the World As We Know It? (27.8K views on YouTube)
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55 views • September 28, 2020
I made this video to express my feelings concerning all of the hype surrounding the dates Sept. 23rd and 24th of 2015. I know this is a polarizing subject, so I've disabled the [YouTube] comments, because I don't want to deal with the drama. This is just my opinion. Take it or leave it. If I'm wrong, I'll happily apologize in Heaven. If I'm not wrong though, I hope a lot of ministries, YouTubers, bloggers, Facebook and Twitter folks will send out their apologies (and refunds) for making false claims and getting many into fear. Don't really expect that will happen though.
My Facebook notes referenced in this video:
September Fears? https://www.facebook.com/notes/rob-skiba/september-fears/10153827965507506
Daniel's 70th Week, Julius Africanus and the Time of Jacob's Trouble - https://www.facebook.com/notes/rob-skiba/daniels-70th-week-julius-africanus-and-the-time-of-jacobs-trouble/10154165607542506
Blood Moon Fever? Is It Really Justified? https://www.facebook.com/notes/rob-skiba/blood-moon-fever/10152638735962506
Shemitahs and Blood Moons - What's the Point? https://www.facebook.com/notes/rob-skiba/shemitahs-and-blood-moons-whats-the-point/10153554694587506
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
My Facebook notes referenced in this video:
September Fears? https://www.facebook.com/notes/rob-skiba/september-fears/10153827965507506
Daniel's 70th Week, Julius Africanus and the Time of Jacob's Trouble - https://www.facebook.com/notes/rob-skiba/daniels-70th-week-julius-africanus-and-the-time-of-jacobs-trouble/10154165607542506
Blood Moon Fever? Is It Really Justified? https://www.facebook.com/notes/rob-skiba/blood-moon-fever/10152638735962506
Shemitahs and Blood Moons - What's the Point? https://www.facebook.com/notes/rob-skiba/shemitahs-and-blood-moons-whats-the-point/10153554694587506
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
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