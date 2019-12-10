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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1019 - Lonzie Barton - William Ruben Ebron Jr interview Disc 1 Vid 2
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14 views • December 10, 2019
Lonzie’s badly decomposed body was found 6 months after he disappeared. Ebron, who was the boyfriend of Lonzie’s mother Lonna and a known drug dealer, physically abused Lonzie over a period of time, as his corpse showed signs of injuries that had been healing at the time of death. Police also recovered deleted photos from Ebron’s phone that showed Lonzie with injuries prior to his disappearance.
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