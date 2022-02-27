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DON’T BE DECEIVED 5 IN A SPIRITUALLY DEAD "SARDIS" CHURCH: Revelation 3:1-6; 2 Timothy 4:2-4, 20220227
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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DON’T BE DECEIVED 5 IN A SPIRITUALLY DEAD "SARDIS" CHURCH: Revelation 3:1-6; 2 Timothy 4:2-4, 20220227
And unto the angel of the church in Sardis write; These things saith he that hath the seven Spirits of God, and the seven stars; I know thy works, that thou hast a name that thou livest, and art dead.
2 Be watchful, and strengthen the things which remain, that are ready to die: for I have not found thy works perfect before God.
3 Remember therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast, and repent. If therefore thou shalt not watch, I will come on thee as a thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee.
4 Thou hast a few names even in Sardis which have not defiled their garments; and they shall walk with me in white: for they are worthy.
5 He that overcometh, the same shall be clothed in white raiment; and I will not blot out his name out of the book of life, but I will confess his name before my Father, and before his angels.
6 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches.
Comments:
E. Sardis – The Spiritually Dead Church
Reputation without life. Her best days were behind her. This was the “has-been” church, a great name in the past, but has no ministry today. It was dead, but it can receive a new life if it will, but repent and obey GOD’s Commandments and go back to the principles of Holy Scripture.
The problem in the Sardis church was not heresy, but spiritual death, in spite of its reputation for being active. Sardis was infested with sin.
Keywords
falsesataniccorruptteachersanti-christpastorsspirituallycompromiseddisobedientpersecuteddead churchlovelessall religionsanother christone-world religion
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