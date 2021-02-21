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Cereal Killers!
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155 views • February 21, 2021
Are you eating cold breakfast cereals or feeding it to your children? If so, you need to watch this! Cereal is not the innocent food you think it is. In fact, it's WAY more toxic than you could ever imagine. Not only is it often filled with toxic ingredients, such as GMO grains, cancer causing food coloring and tons of refined sugars, but the actual method used to make it causes even more toxic build-up.
Here are some links for you to learn more:
Beating the Food Giants by Paul Stitt
http://whale.to/v/stitt_b.html
Dirty Secrets of the Food Processing Industry
https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/modern-foods/dirty-secrets-of-the-food-processing-industry/
Here are some links for you to learn more:
Beating the Food Giants by Paul Stitt
http://whale.to/v/stitt_b.html
Dirty Secrets of the Food Processing Industry
https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/modern-foods/dirty-secrets-of-the-food-processing-industry/
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