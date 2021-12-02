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CURA DE COVID SEM INTERNAÇÃO HOSPITALAR
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652 views • December 02, 2021
Este vídeo, que possivelmente seria censurado pelo Youtube, narra a história de um morador do Estado do Rio de Janeiro que, tendo contraído COVID com toda a sua família, ficou curado. Fundamental em sua cura foi a não internação hospitalar e aadministração de remédios prescritos "on line" por uma médica infectologista.
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