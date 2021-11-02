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VACCINE INJURIES/DEATHS ARE SKYROCKETING
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748 views • November 02, 2021
Source: Sixth Sense. More videos you may find interesting:
Former Employee/Whistleblower Says FEMA Will Kill You Humanely. And There Are Two Different Ways!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a03D2GASWoQ3/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
Former Employee/Whistleblower Says FEMA Will Kill You Humanely. And There Are Two Different Ways!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a03D2GASWoQ3/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
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