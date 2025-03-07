BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Time is running out: abide in God's love, mercy & grace (1)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
620 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 1 month ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on May 15, 2024.


In John 14:21, Christ says: He that hath My commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth Me: and he that loveth Me shall be loved of My Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.


In these end times of spiritual turmoil and immorality, we need to examine ourselves with the Bible as our barometer to know if we are carnal or are being led by the Holy Spirit to have faith in Christ and being servants of obedience unto righteousness, the righteousness or sinlessness of Christ.


In Romans 6:14, we read: For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace. 16 Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?


God’s grace will abide in you as long as you are faithful and obedient to Christ by observing His law of love, His holy ten commandments. When you do, sin has no dominion or control over you. Sin is the transgression of the law of God according to 1 John 3:4. Thus, when you keep the holy ten commandments of God out of faith in Christ, God’s grace will be upon you.


If you obey Christ and His law of love, His holy ten commandments that define God’s love, you will NOT abide in sin or iniquity and through God’s grace, you will belong to Christ. This is why obedience to God is so critically important. Please remember that true sincere faith in Christ, will move you, through the Holy Spirit of Truth, to OBEY Christ in all things. To put Him first in all things.


Romans 6:16 is key: Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?


When you have faith in Christ, when you love Him and observe His law of love, God’s mercy, grace and His love will be upon you.


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

Email: pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christgraceloveword of godyeshuamercyson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daystime is running outfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy