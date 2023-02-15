Create New Account
2/14/2023 -- Large M6.0 (M5.6 USGS) Earthquake in Romania -- Seismic flow going around Europe now
Alex Hammer
Published a day ago |

A new noteworthy M5.6 (M6.0) and swarm struck Romania as expected, and as they were warned for.


They were warned for up to M5.9 to strike in several of my updates this past week (past 5-6 days since Turkey was struck .. Since Feb 7th 2023 the warnings were issued for Romania) which can be seen on my channel directly if necessary under "videos".


