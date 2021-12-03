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Current state of the West: Here's another Sheboon Parasite. This time in Spain at a grocery store. She was caught shoplifting, and then chimped out as a result. Breaking merchandise
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112 views • December 03, 2021
Current state of the West:
Here's another Sheboon Parasite. This time in Spain at a grocery store. She was caught shoplifting, and then chimped out as a result. Breaking merchandise, and like most animalistic nigressess do, voiding bodily waste on the floor. The entire time her child cries and asks her to stop, while a Spanish woman tried consoling the child.
We are not the same.
Here's another Sheboon Parasite. This time in Spain at a grocery store. She was caught shoplifting, and then chimped out as a result. Breaking merchandise, and like most animalistic nigressess do, voiding bodily waste on the floor. The entire time her child cries and asks her to stop, while a Spanish woman tried consoling the child.
We are not the same.
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