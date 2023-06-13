THOTH the ATLANTEAN reveals the SECRET OF SECRETS and Mystery of Mysteries

Thoth's writings (starts at 0:55) tell of Atlantis, reincarnation, and astral travel to different dimensions. He gives us the keys to the secret and mystery. Atlantis was built by the Christ Being and the Anunnaki. Built after the war on Ra, Atlantis was built using the feminine energy of the earth and the primate - Annunaki hybrid (the Christ). Atlantis was a series of massive islands in the Atlantic Ocean, outside the pillars of Heracles (according to Plato/Solon). When Atlantis was destroyed (around a thousand years after its construction) it is documented that the Atlantic Ocean was unpassable from the Mediterranean Sea for hundreds of years as it was a thick, muddy mess from the destruction.

