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Ben Gordon 1/2
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13 views • February 18, 2022
To watch or listen to Part 2 go to https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/02/18/ben-gordon-interviews/
Ben Gordon has had a lifetime of mystical, paranormal and ET related experiences. He has also had experiences which suggest interest on the part of deep black military and covert medical. Recently Ben published a video describing his harrowing ordeal in a hospital in Arizona.
Ben Gordon has had a lifetime of mystical, paranormal and ET related experiences. He has also had experiences which suggest interest on the part of deep black military and covert medical. Recently Ben published a video describing his harrowing ordeal in a hospital in Arizona.
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