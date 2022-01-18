BREAKING: EPSTEIN & MAXWELL ARE ISRAELI SPIES, PLANNED BIOWEAPON SHOTS, SAYS DOCTOR

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MIRROR SOURCE: Published January 12, 2022
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vse3vz-breaking-epstein-and-maxwell-are-israeli-spies-planned-bioweapon-shots-says.html
It’s easy to forget these last couple years, but there’s a lot of diseases out there besides Covid-19. Just about all of them are more likely to actually kill you, too: Ebola, Marburg, HIV, and so forth. Well Dr. Arianna Love is back, and she says she has evidence that all these diseases, and others – ADD, Autism, asthma, Monkeypox, smallpox, and more – she says all these diseases are caused by vaccination. Even smallpox, which predates the existence of vaccines. How does that work? Arianna Love joins us with more.
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