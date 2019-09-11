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DIY Indoor Herb Garden in a Shoe Organizer! - HGTV Handmade
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265 views • September 11, 2019
Plant your herbs in an extra shoe organizer in this gardening hack!
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Check out all of Maria’s HGTV videos here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Get more from Maria Antoinette:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MariaAnt...
https://twitter.com/tmablog
https://www.instagram.com/themariaant...
https://www.facebook.com/TheMariaAnto...
Follow HGTV Handmade on Twitter for even more crafty goodness:
http://twitter.com/hgtvhandmade
Be sure to subscribe to HGTV Handmade for more great DIY and crafting ideas:
http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...
For more HGTV around the web, check out:
HGTV YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/hgtv
HGTV on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/hgtv
HGTV on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HGTV
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