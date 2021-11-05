Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Body Count - How are 860,000 people DYING Every Year from Murder by Medicine? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.15.14)

The show's title is The Body Count

How are 860,000 people dying every year from murder by medicine?

860,000 people are murdered by medicine each year in the United States alone. Information based on Medical Research, not mine.

How does this happen? Do they fall out of a hospital bed, catch an infection in the hospital, or do they just take a medication as prescribed? It is all this and more. Tune in and avoid the murderous hammer of Medicine.

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