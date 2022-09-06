Covid Mandate Needs to be Scrapped Now！

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https://gnews.org/post/p1hyv98fd
08/30/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough：The schools need to drop the vaccine mandates and mask mandates immediately. The emergencies have been long over and we need to get back to normal