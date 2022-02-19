Dramatic Rescue Footage - Burning Cargo Ship Carrying 4,000 Luxury Cars Evacuated in Atlantic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A cargo ship carrying more than 1,000 Porsches and 3,000 luxury vehicles is has been evacuated after burning in the Atlantic on Wednesday.
Footage shows the Portuguese Air Force rescuing the crew of the burning Felicity Ace.
The fire on the ship started on Wednesday as ship was sailing 170km (105 miles) southwest of the Portuguese island of Faial.
The cargo of the ship was headed to the US from Germany.
No one on board was hurt, according to reports.