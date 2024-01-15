Create New Account
Migdal Eder: Returning Jacob’s Sheep to Israel
Brachaim's
Next to Bethlehem/Efrat, on the ancient site of Migdal Eder, which means “Tower of the Flock,” Jenna Lewinsky is returning Jacob’s Sheep to Israel. You can be part of fulfilling prophecy by shepherding this flock in Israel!

