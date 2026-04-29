InfoWars - 'This Plan Is Going Nowhere, At Least Face The Reality, Admit That This Was Wrong, & Try To Get A Proper Exit From This Situation...' - 4-28-2026

EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS: "Many Countries Now Are Suffering The Consequences Of This Economical Disaster, So How Many Nations Will Understand That The Real Reason Of Their Economic Hardship Is Actually Trump?!"

Military/Geopolitical Expert Victor Bout Joins Alex Jones To Deliver Key Analysis On Iran War, Ukraine War, & So Much More!

"This Plan Is Going Nowhere- At Least Face The Reality, Admit That This Was Wrong, & Try To Get A Proper Exit From This Situation, So You Can Still Save Face!"

THIS IS A POWERFUL FULL INTERVIEW!

https://x.com/realvictorbout