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[French Audio] This nurse has not seen a Covid patient for several weeks
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50 views • July 16, 2021
en - This nurse has not seen a Covid patient for several weeks and wonders if you know anyone affected or not
fr - Cette infirmière n'a pas vu de patient Covid depuis plusieurs semaines et se demande si vous connaissez quelqu'un touché ou non
es - Esta enfermera no ha visto a un paciente con Covid durante varias semanas y se pregunta si conoce a alguien afectado o no.
fr - Cette infirmière n'a pas vu de patient Covid depuis plusieurs semaines et se demande si vous connaissez quelqu'un touché ou non
es - Esta enfermera no ha visto a un paciente con Covid durante varias semanas y se pregunta si conoce a alguien afectado o no.
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