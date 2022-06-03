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Yuval Noah Harari-"God Is Dead It Just Takes A While To Get Rid Of The Body." Says WEF Advisor "
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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1300 views • June 03, 2022
Who is the man leading The Great Reset? Yuval Noah Harari

Who is Yuval Noah Harari? Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab. Klaus Schwab is the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset and the founder of The World Economic Forum. Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum Are Implementing “The Great Reset.” Yuval is praised by the likes of Klaus Schwab,
MIRRORED from
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Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates, who reviewed Harari’s latest book on the cover of the New York Times Book Review. Harari speaks at the World Economic Forum at Davos, New York Times, Stanford, TED, and TimesTalks. At the time of this writing, his books occupied the top two slots on the New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list.
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemicvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia lieswefcovid 19klaus schwabyuval noah harari
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