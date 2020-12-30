EP 2260-6PM MAJOR TRAIN DERAILMENTS - ANTIFA CAUGHT EXECUTING TERROR ATTACKS

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TUESDAY - DECEMBER 29, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://www.youtube.com/c/PeteSantilliShow/videos
Two ANTIFA-linked Bellingham, Washington women were federally charged on counts of terrorist attack and violence against a railroad carrier on Monday, with the Department of Justice alleging Ellen Reiche and Samantha Brooks placed a “shunt” on railroad tracks in Whatcom County Washington.. https://bit.ly/3nYAmeT
Special Guest: Melissa Carone was a contractor for
Dominion Voting Systems to do IT work at the TCF Center. Ms. Carone was at the TCF Center from 6:15 a.m. on November 3, 2020 to 4:00 a.m. on November 4, 2020. Ms. Carone states that she “witnessed nothing but fraudulent actions take place”
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