When Possible, Resolve Issues Before You Leave Home - Proverbs 27:8
Published Yesterday
Welcome To Proverbs Club.When Possible, Resolve Issues Before You Leave Home.

Proverbs 27:8 (NIV).

8) Like a bird that flees its nest

is anyone who flees from home.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Running away from home is not an acceptable solution.

Attempt to resolve the issues.

If not successful, carefully plan your exit first.

https://pc1.tiny.us/yj5shcdh

