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Billionaires became one trillion dollars richer in 2020
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222 views • December 31, 2020
reallygraceful, December 1, 2020
US Billionaires became 1 trillion dollars richer since the beginning of 2020. How did they do it? Let's discuss.
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Articles referenced:
Another mortgage crisis in 2021? https://www.fxstreet.com/analysis/will-another-us-mortgage-crisis-hit-markets-in-2021-202011300841
US Billionaires gained 1 Trillion since pandemic https://www.statista.com/chart/22068/change-in-wealth-of-billionaires-during-pandemic/
COVID lockdown and real estate https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-covid-19-lockdown-is-squeezing-real-estate-from-all-sides-and-threatens-to-burst-the-housing-and-mortgage-bubble-2020-09-21
Nearly one-third of NY, NJ small businesses reportedly closed in 2020 https://nypost.com/2020/11/29/nearly-one-third-of-ny-nj-small-businesses-closed-in-2020-report/
Biden Covid advisor says U.S. lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks could control pandemic and revive economy
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/11/biden-covid-advisor-says-us-lockdown-of-4-to-6-weeks-could-control-pandemic-and-revive-economy.html
Tracking the COVID-19 Recession’s Effects on Food, Housing, and Employment Hardships https://www.cbpp.org/research/poverty-and-inequality/tracking-the-covid-19-recessions-effects-on-food-housing-and
About reallygraceful:
To better understand the present, we must examine the past. This channel is dedicated to connecting the two, providing context and asking questions along the way. There is no partisan agenda, strictly just the pursuit of information and answers. These videos are highly sourced, with the sources always pinned as the top comment.
Billionaires Became ONE TRILLION DOLLARS Richer in 2020 | reallygraceful
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUnEyFpHCk8
reallygraceful
https://www.youtube.com/reallygraceful
US Billionaires became 1 trillion dollars richer since the beginning of 2020. How did they do it? Let's discuss.
Subscribe For More - http://bit.ly/reallygraceful
Check out my TopVideos!: http://bit.ly/reallygracefulTopVideos
Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
Subscribe to my backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStE6_g3oP7DO5poxBvwOkA
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/reallygraceful/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful
Instagram: http://instagram.com/reallygraceful
Gab: https://gab.com/reallygraceful
Articles referenced:
Another mortgage crisis in 2021? https://www.fxstreet.com/analysis/will-another-us-mortgage-crisis-hit-markets-in-2021-202011300841
US Billionaires gained 1 Trillion since pandemic https://www.statista.com/chart/22068/change-in-wealth-of-billionaires-during-pandemic/
COVID lockdown and real estate https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-covid-19-lockdown-is-squeezing-real-estate-from-all-sides-and-threatens-to-burst-the-housing-and-mortgage-bubble-2020-09-21
Nearly one-third of NY, NJ small businesses reportedly closed in 2020 https://nypost.com/2020/11/29/nearly-one-third-of-ny-nj-small-businesses-closed-in-2020-report/
Biden Covid advisor says U.S. lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks could control pandemic and revive economy
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/11/biden-covid-advisor-says-us-lockdown-of-4-to-6-weeks-could-control-pandemic-and-revive-economy.html
Tracking the COVID-19 Recession’s Effects on Food, Housing, and Employment Hardships https://www.cbpp.org/research/poverty-and-inequality/tracking-the-covid-19-recessions-effects-on-food-housing-and
About reallygraceful:
To better understand the present, we must examine the past. This channel is dedicated to connecting the two, providing context and asking questions along the way. There is no partisan agenda, strictly just the pursuit of information and answers. These videos are highly sourced, with the sources always pinned as the top comment.
Billionaires Became ONE TRILLION DOLLARS Richer in 2020 | reallygraceful
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUnEyFpHCk8
reallygraceful
https://www.youtube.com/reallygraceful
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