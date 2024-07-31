U.S. Service Members Are Scoring Major Legal Victories Over Injection Mandates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(July 30, 2024) Emerald Robinson is joined by attorney Warner Mendenhall to discuss the good news.
Navy SEALs who refused COVID vaccine score major win against Biden: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/galleries/article-13669415/Navy-SEALs-refused-COVID-vaccine-score-major-win-against-Biden.html
Freedom Counsel: https://freedomcounsel.org/
First Liberty: https://firstliberty.org/
