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Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake - The Truth About Monkeypox, WHO Pandemic Treaty, Fear Tactics
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359 views • May 26, 2022
Maria Zeee Uncensored.
Dr. Peter McCullough & Author John Leake join us today to discuss the truth about Monkeypox and the uncanny timing of this outbreak just in time for the amendments to the International Health Regulations being proposed by the globalists.
We also discuss Dr. McCullough & John Leake's new book, The Courage to Face Covid-19: https://couragetofacecovid.com/
Watch full episode: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/dr-peter-mccullough-john-leake-the-truth-about-monkeypox-who-pandemic-treaty-fear-tactics/
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v163ma3-dr.-peter-mccullough-and-john-leake-the-truth-about-monkeypox-who-pandemic-.html
Dr. Peter McCullough & Author John Leake join us today to discuss the truth about Monkeypox and the uncanny timing of this outbreak just in time for the amendments to the International Health Regulations being proposed by the globalists.
We also discuss Dr. McCullough & John Leake's new book, The Courage to Face Covid-19: https://couragetofacecovid.com/
Watch full episode: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/dr-peter-mccullough-john-leake-the-truth-about-monkeypox-who-pandemic-treaty-fear-tactics/
Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Website:
https://zeeemedia.com/
Donate link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Zelenko Promo Code & Link:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Promo code: MARIAZEEE
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v163ma3-dr.-peter-mccullough-and-john-leake-the-truth-about-monkeypox-who-pandemic-.html
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