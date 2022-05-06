BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump's Full-Out Ultra MAGA White Hat Offensive! 2000 Mules: Irrefutable Evidence! China/Taiwan PLUS Durham MOABS!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
1170 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
212 views • May 06, 2022
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲

www.virtualshield.com/patriot

Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above



JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:

https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews



Sponsor A Show: [email protected]



We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!


Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!


Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.



GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*


https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews



NEW! Donor Box (accepts eChecks)


https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news



Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.


Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot


Here's a link...

https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH


Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:

https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot



NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth



Previous Updates:


BREAKING! EPIC Q+ Trump BOOMS! SO MUCH WINNING! Roe v. Wade, Durham & 2000 Mules! ALL HAPPENING NOW!


https://rumble.com/v13js5g-epic-booms-so-much-winning-roe-v.-wade-durham-and-2000-mules-all-happening-.html



BQQM Week Ahead! Buckle Up - It's About To Get Bumpy! Trump's Air Q Confirmed! It's GO Time!


https://rumble.com/v13a3zu-boom-week-ahead-buckle-up-its-about-to-get-bumpy-trumps-air-cue-confirmed-i.html



Mind-Blowing 4-Year Delta To The Hour, Minute & Seconds! Impossible To Deny 1QQ% PRQQF of The Q+ Trump White Hat Plan!


https://rumble.com/v1345p7-mind-blowing-4-year-delta-to-the-hour-minute-and-seconds-impossible-to-deny.html



Disney Secrets: Underground Tunnels & Cages! Occult/Freemason Ties to CIA Drug/Sex Trafficking/Andrenochrome Harvesting & Epstein Pedo Island!


https://rumble.com/v12nqaa-disneys-secrets-underground-tunnels-and-cagescia-drug-and-human-smugglingoc.html




FOLLOW ME ON GAB:


https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
Keywords
trumpfake newsconstitutionchristdeep stateqanonjoe bidenqwwg1wgamagaadrenochromeq anonthe great awakeningx22 reportdigital soldiersgeneral flynnthe great resetdan scavinolin woodchristian patriot news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
9/11&#8217;s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

9/11’s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

Douglas Harrington
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

Mike Adams
Johnson Says Trump&#8217;s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Johnson Says Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy