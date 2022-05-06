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Trump's Full-Out Ultra MAGA White Hat Offensive! 2000 Mules: Irrefutable Evidence! China/Taiwan PLUS Durham MOABS!
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212 views • May 06, 2022
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Previous Updates:
BREAKING! EPIC Q+ Trump BOOMS! SO MUCH WINNING! Roe v. Wade, Durham & 2000 Mules! ALL HAPPENING NOW!
https://rumble.com/v13js5g-epic-booms-so-much-winning-roe-v.-wade-durham-and-2000-mules-all-happening-.html
BQQM Week Ahead! Buckle Up - It's About To Get Bumpy! Trump's Air Q Confirmed! It's GO Time!
https://rumble.com/v13a3zu-boom-week-ahead-buckle-up-its-about-to-get-bumpy-trumps-air-cue-confirmed-i.html
Mind-Blowing 4-Year Delta To The Hour, Minute & Seconds! Impossible To Deny 1QQ% PRQQF of The Q+ Trump White Hat Plan!
https://rumble.com/v1345p7-mind-blowing-4-year-delta-to-the-hour-minute-and-seconds-impossible-to-deny.html
Disney Secrets: Underground Tunnels & Cages! Occult/Freemason Ties to CIA Drug/Sex Trafficking/Andrenochrome Harvesting & Epstein Pedo Island!
https://rumble.com/v12nqaa-disneys-secrets-underground-tunnels-and-cagescia-drug-and-human-smugglingoc.html
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
www.virtualshield.com/patriot
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
NEW! Donor Box (accepts eChecks)
https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
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Previous Updates:
BREAKING! EPIC Q+ Trump BOOMS! SO MUCH WINNING! Roe v. Wade, Durham & 2000 Mules! ALL HAPPENING NOW!
https://rumble.com/v13js5g-epic-booms-so-much-winning-roe-v.-wade-durham-and-2000-mules-all-happening-.html
BQQM Week Ahead! Buckle Up - It's About To Get Bumpy! Trump's Air Q Confirmed! It's GO Time!
https://rumble.com/v13a3zu-boom-week-ahead-buckle-up-its-about-to-get-bumpy-trumps-air-cue-confirmed-i.html
Mind-Blowing 4-Year Delta To The Hour, Minute & Seconds! Impossible To Deny 1QQ% PRQQF of The Q+ Trump White Hat Plan!
https://rumble.com/v1345p7-mind-blowing-4-year-delta-to-the-hour-minute-and-seconds-impossible-to-deny.html
Disney Secrets: Underground Tunnels & Cages! Occult/Freemason Ties to CIA Drug/Sex Trafficking/Andrenochrome Harvesting & Epstein Pedo Island!
https://rumble.com/v12nqaa-disneys-secrets-underground-tunnels-and-cagescia-drug-and-human-smugglingoc.html
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
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