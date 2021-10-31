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Consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic (Catherine Austin Fitts)
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162 views • October 31, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/31/catherine-austin-fitts-slavery-or-freedom.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211031&mid=DM1031454&rid=1308633737
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/N1RvwCCWacQz.mp4
https://home.solari.com/
https://dillonreadandco.com/why-i-wrote-this-story/
Catherine Austin Fitts has spent decades exposing corruption and fraud within the banking industry and government, and corruption and fraud are driving forces in the COVID pandemic
We’re seeing a shift of billions of dollars of liability to families for health care, disability, workman's compensation, unemployment and death, as experimental COVID injections are mandated while drug makers, doctors and corporations have been released from all liability
At present, there is no legally valid vaccine mandate. The shots are still under emergency use authorization, and there’s no official document from government, be it in the form of legislation, law or regulation, that grants a legal basis for the mandate. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration also has not published any rule regarding the mandating of vaccines by private companies
The vaccine passports create a platform for a digital transaction system that documents and tracks all transactions. Once combined with a central bank-controlled digital currency, they will have the ability to block transactions
To prevent the final implementation of this planned control system, we must be ready and willing to sacrifice in the short term. We must be willing to say, "No, I will not comply, no matter what the consequence,” or we’ll lose even our most basic freedoms
Typically, my conversations with experts about the COVID pandemic revolve around the infection and its treatment. Today’s interview with finance guru Catherine Austin Fitts will tackle the COVID topic from a different angle.
Austin Fitts has spent decades exposing corruption and fraud, both within the banking industry and government, and corruption and fraud are driving forces in the COVID pandemic as well.
“I had a very successful career on Wall Street, then went to Washington briefly and was appalled at the mortgage corruption and left,” she says. “I started my own firm, which was very successful, and I got caught up in litigation with the federal government.
Part of that was due to discovering what a criminal enterprise the major media was. I decided during that period that I would stop trying to discuss anything with people through the media. In fact, I would just answer people's questions directly. That process of just constantly answering people's questions … turned into two businesses, one of which was an investment advisory business, started in 2007.
I discovered that many of the financial problems and many of the financial challenges that my clients were facing really were generated by health, including many of them from vaccine injury and vaccine adverse events. I'm no longer an investment adviser … I don't do individual investment advice......
Also...
The Injection Fraud
Is There Conspiracy Blackmail Going On?
Only One Choice Remains: Slavery or Freedom
Why We Must Reject Vaccine Passports
Vaccine Passport Is a Ticket to Financial Enslavement
What Can You Do Now?
There Is No Legal Vaccine Mandate in the US
Who’s Behind It All?
We Need a Reset, but Not ‘The Great Reset’
Signs of Positive Change
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/N1RvwCCWacQz.mp4
https://home.solari.com/
https://dillonreadandco.com/why-i-wrote-this-story/
Catherine Austin Fitts has spent decades exposing corruption and fraud within the banking industry and government, and corruption and fraud are driving forces in the COVID pandemic
We’re seeing a shift of billions of dollars of liability to families for health care, disability, workman's compensation, unemployment and death, as experimental COVID injections are mandated while drug makers, doctors and corporations have been released from all liability
At present, there is no legally valid vaccine mandate. The shots are still under emergency use authorization, and there’s no official document from government, be it in the form of legislation, law or regulation, that grants a legal basis for the mandate. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration also has not published any rule regarding the mandating of vaccines by private companies
The vaccine passports create a platform for a digital transaction system that documents and tracks all transactions. Once combined with a central bank-controlled digital currency, they will have the ability to block transactions
To prevent the final implementation of this planned control system, we must be ready and willing to sacrifice in the short term. We must be willing to say, "No, I will not comply, no matter what the consequence,” or we’ll lose even our most basic freedoms
Typically, my conversations with experts about the COVID pandemic revolve around the infection and its treatment. Today’s interview with finance guru Catherine Austin Fitts will tackle the COVID topic from a different angle.
Austin Fitts has spent decades exposing corruption and fraud, both within the banking industry and government, and corruption and fraud are driving forces in the COVID pandemic as well.
“I had a very successful career on Wall Street, then went to Washington briefly and was appalled at the mortgage corruption and left,” she says. “I started my own firm, which was very successful, and I got caught up in litigation with the federal government.
Part of that was due to discovering what a criminal enterprise the major media was. I decided during that period that I would stop trying to discuss anything with people through the media. In fact, I would just answer people's questions directly. That process of just constantly answering people's questions … turned into two businesses, one of which was an investment advisory business, started in 2007.
I discovered that many of the financial problems and many of the financial challenges that my clients were facing really were generated by health, including many of them from vaccine injury and vaccine adverse events. I'm no longer an investment adviser … I don't do individual investment advice......
Also...
The Injection Fraud
Is There Conspiracy Blackmail Going On?
Only One Choice Remains: Slavery or Freedom
Why We Must Reject Vaccine Passports
Vaccine Passport Is a Ticket to Financial Enslavement
What Can You Do Now?
There Is No Legal Vaccine Mandate in the US
Who’s Behind It All?
We Need a Reset, but Not ‘The Great Reset’
Signs of Positive Change
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