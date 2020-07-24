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STAGED CENTURIES PART 3: GREAT TARTARIA, A SMALL FORGOTTEN FINNISH NEIGHBOR. WALL OF CHINA ENIGMA
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204 views • July 24, 2020
..Is the Historical Timeline Presented to Us Correct? Are We Really in the 21st Century? Why is There So Much Secrecy Behind the Largest Empire of All, Called Great Tartaria? ...There is Something Deeply Wrong About the Official Russian History. How is it Possible that Finnish People Don t Know About Tartaria Being Neighbours Until Very Recent Time?
The Channel Life Kreationz is a Totally No Profit Project, All of the Documentaries are Free to Copy and Distribute... If You Would Like to Donate and Support The Research... Love & Respect...
https://www.paypal.me/lifekreationz
Link to The Magnificent Newearth Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/everhung...
Anatoly Fomenko Links:
http://chronologia.org/en/
http://www.ilya.it/chrono/enpages/wer...
Maps of Tartaria Link:
https://cloud.mail.ru/public/d65c03ec...
Link To an Awesome Video About Griffins:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWRhY...
Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ag7npJ1nD4
The Channel Life Kreationz is a Totally No Profit Project, All of the Documentaries are Free to Copy and Distribute... If You Would Like to Donate and Support The Research... Love & Respect...
https://www.paypal.me/lifekreationz
Link to The Magnificent Newearth Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/everhung...
Anatoly Fomenko Links:
http://chronologia.org/en/
http://www.ilya.it/chrono/enpages/wer...
Maps of Tartaria Link:
https://cloud.mail.ru/public/d65c03ec...
Link To an Awesome Video About Griffins:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWRhY...
Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ag7npJ1nD4
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