6 stories that PROVE society in America is GOING INSANE

Oct 18, 2022 Last weekend, Ulta Beauty hosted a transgender TikTok star on an episode of the company’s podcast. That TikTok star, Dylan Mulvaney, also recently expressed excitement about carrying around tampons. Meanwhile, President Biden STILL can’t properly read a teleprompter, a disgraced FBI agent just said that ‘9/11 is nothing compared to January 6th,’ AND scientists have developed a new COVID strain that’s FAR more fatal than the 2020 pandemic. So, Glenn wants to know: What is GOING ON?! When did society become THIS insane? It’s time to STOP ACCEPTING all the lies.





