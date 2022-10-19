6 stories that PROVE society in America is GOING INSANE

Glenn Beck
Oct 18, 2022 Last weekend, Ulta Beauty hosted a transgender TikTok star on an episode of the company’s podcast. That TikTok star, Dylan Mulvaney, also recently expressed excitement about carrying around tampons. Meanwhile, President Biden STILL can’t properly read a teleprompter, a disgraced FBI agent just said that ‘9/11 is nothing compared to January 6th,’ AND scientists have developed a new COVID strain that’s FAR more fatal than the 2020 pandemic. So, Glenn wants to know: What is GOING ON?! When did society become THIS insane? It’s time to STOP ACCEPTING all the lies.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZC2PmI2JFo
