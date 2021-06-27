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Saturday Broadcast: Globalist Captured Pentagon Declares War On America!
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712 views • June 27, 2021
Ted & Shemane Nugent join Alex Jones to discuss the great awakening. Max Keiser also talks inflation, bitcoin & more in must see transmission.
Our July 4th Super Sale is now live! There’s a new special every day!
Our July 4th Super Sale is now live! There’s a new special every day!
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