Red Pill Nation Hangout #372
1. 5:36 Hasan Piker (Hasanabi) is being investigated by the FBI over threats to a sitting senator
2. 23:27 Feminists own themselves over Caitlin Clarke’s WNBA salary
3. 45:01 Britney Griner’s partner is pregnant with a child no known surrogate
4. 1:01:53 Phoenix Coyotes are moving to Utah
5. 1:20:14 Wokehammer! Games Workshop Inserts Female Characters into The Adeptus Custodes then insults game fans by pretending they were always female Custodes there
6. 1:51:16 Israel launches limited counter-strikes on Iran (Isfahan & Tabriz)
7. 2:10:11 Lawfare against Donald Trump continues.
A) SCOTUS Hearing
B) Must attend all of NYC Trial dates including missing his son’s graduation
C) Jurrors Dismissed
D) Man Sets himself on fire at trial
E) A sitting Democrat Congressman from Mississippi (Bennie Thompson) proposed a Bill that prevents anyone convicted of a Felony from getting Secret Service Protection
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
