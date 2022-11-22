INDONESIA QUAKE CLAIMS 162*ARIZONA COUNTIES HOLDING OFF ON CERTIFYING ELECTION*GLOBAL PROTESTS-CHAOS

To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected] or [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/Biz_Ukraine_Mag/status/1594273899730305024 https://twitter.com/KatieDaviscourt/status/1594790845710209025 https://twitter.com/KatieDaviscourt/status/1594742197580345345 https://twitter.com/FridaGhitis/status/1593734791547211776 https://twitter.com/HeshmatAlavi/status/1594812396811403264 https://twitter.com/AZgeopolitics/status/1594457837823991812 https://twitter.com/jackwgreenberg/status/1593893212372217857 https://twitter.com/HillelNeuer/status/1594701915115372545 https://twitter.com/CKellyUAP/status/1594605803553464320 https://twitter.com/AlisonMaryORE/status/1593985089305825280 https://thefederalist.com/2022/11/21/arizona-ag-demands-maricopa-officials-answer-for-reportedly-mixing-counted-and-uncounted-ballots/ https://dailycaller.com/2022/11/21/maricopa-maricopa-tabulator-ballot-memo/ https://twitter.com/KLoeffler/status/1594789095179444224 https://beckernews.com/breaking-now-another-county-is-suspending-its-certification-of-arizonas-election-out-of-solidarity-47783/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/11/21/ukrainians-face-life-threatening-winter-as-temperatures-dip-who https://watchers.news/2022/11/19/asteroid-2022-wj1-impacts-earth-over-niagara-falls-becoming-the-6th-asteroid-to-be-detected-before-impact/ https://dailysceptic.org/2022/11/20/south-pole-hits-record-cold-november-temperatures/ https://twitter.com/deZabedrosky/status/1589396001714241536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1589396001714241536%7Ctwgr%5E2efa8cb12d2d7689d008ce64f46d1eca70dd5cea%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5290434%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1594759999074762752 https://twitter.com/gunsnrosesgirl3/status/1594434555661934594?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1594434555661934594%7Ctwgr%5E4d7818864cca860ffcc58704ef058555347deb5e%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5290596%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1594734899277299713 https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/11/21/deadly-earthquake-rocks-indonesia https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2022/11/21/china-signs-27-year-gas-deal-with-qatarenergy-to-secure-supply https://republicbrief.com/we-must-remedy-what-happened-defiant-kari-lake-still-insisting-she-will-become-governor-of-az/

