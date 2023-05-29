Welcome To Proverbs Club.Detestable Prayers.
Proverbs 28:9 (NIV).
9) If anyone turns a deaf ear to my instruction,
even their prayers are detestable.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Ignored Wisdom spawns ignored prayers.
Grow in Wisdom and draw nearer to God.
https://pc1.tiny.us/53x3ythd
#anyone #turns #deaf #ear #instruction #prayers #detestable
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.