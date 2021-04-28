Pissed Off Parents Overrule School Board On Face Masks & Elect A New Board

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THAT'S how you do it folks https://knst.iheart.com/featured/garret-lewis/content/2021-04-27-vail-school-board-flees-parents-elect-new-board-vote-to-end-mask-mandate/?fbclid=IwAR0RcLVjYI62kTA0A_v3i5Rshut7znMf42jYe31uOTbHgHt0vLdfLl4v6cY
EVERYONE instinctively knows not to come between a parent and their child, especially the mother, or you better be prepared to face her wrath ha ha
Go....People power
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Charlie Cheswick