Rev 1-2. The sun will go nova just before the second age of the Kingdom of heaven in 43 years.

Do you believe in Church Restoration as foreshadowed by Ezra-Nehemiah? The Lord has hidden his face, power, glory, majesty, and bible from us for the past 1680 years so humanity could get ready for restoration from the apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3.

The second coming of Christ is His restoration of one faith from God Christianity.

It is all pretty simple, and that is why it had to be a mystery.





The second age of enlightenment with the Sword of the Spirit, the restoration project of the Hebrew and Greek Bible delivered by Elohim to Christians, in part, in these last days or end times of the bible translations of men Dan. 12:4, 9; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15; Rev. 5:1-12; Eph. 6:10-20.





The first step of enlightenment is to understand that Satan, the man of sin, the second horseman of the apocalypse, the Antichrist, is stealing our peace, sanity, and ability to be rational by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4. He denies Christ was ever God in human flesh and has all authority 1 John 4:2. The father of all liars, during the two falls of man Gen. 3:15; 2 Thess. 2:3, rules over the Gnostic kingdoms of men by sealing up bible translations of men Rev. 5:1 with his lies he convinces us that the Gnostic ways of men are as good as the ways of God.

We are suffering in the Spiritual Dark Ages, under the rule of Satan, with the bible translations of men, because we do not know God or the Bible Job; James 5:7-11; 1 Cor. 2:11





The second thing those with eyes to see and ears to hear will understand as we fight the good fight of faith by removing the lies of Satan from the bibles of men is that Christ, with His dual prophecy Rev. 22:7 of the Hebrew and Greek Bible, is telling modern man "repent for (the second age of) the kingdom of heaven is at hand." We immediately understand, as we remove the lies of Satan from the bibles of men that the ways and Words of Elohim are as high as the heavens above man's, "exceeding abundantly greater" than we could imagine Isa. 55:8ff.; Eph. 3:20ff. Christ, the preacher of righteousness, has all authority and power. He will be the one to whom every knee bows Lev. 10:3. Christ is the only authorized mediator between God and man 1 Tim. 2:5. The words in the bibles of men are translated by Satan and are contrary to truth phileo love for agape love, gospels, faith systems, religions of men, church, etc. all.





Next, with the Sword of the Spirit, the bible in part, as we remove the lies of Satan from the bibles of men we can understand why we had to be under the ways of men. First so Christ could be murdered by the religions and bibles of men. Second, so that Satan could gather his mega sword Rev. 6:4 of every wind of the doctrine of men for the last days, or end times 43 years of spiritual warfare. Third, Satan can convince the rich and elite that they will inherit the earth if they destroy it; 1 Cor. 2:6-16





Third, those with eyes to see and ears to hear will understand from the dual prophecy of Christ from the Hebrew and Greek Bible that Christ is warning us to "repent for the second age of the kingdom of heaven is at hand." We immediately understand that the ways of God, are as high as the heavens, and exceedingly abundantly greater than we ever could have imagined Isa. 55:8ff.; Eph. 3:20ff.

Gen. 11.

















