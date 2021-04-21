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#007 // ZIMMERMAN TELEGRAM
Original Air Date: 02.APR.2019
New Episode Tonight!
7PM EST
#007 // ZIMMERMAN TELEGRAM
Part two of Lincoln's Anaconda Strategy (a plan to impose a blockade or WALL to prevent Southern resupply or reinforcement during the American Civil War), this episode picks up after the assassination of President Lincoln. The Globalist Cabal, through their Jesuit assassin proxies, bribed, cajouled & threatened US House members and Senators to legislate the corporate fiction called the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871.
While this Act does not legally imply that we are all chatal of the corporation, as some have recently opined, the fuzzy wiggle room in definitions and recent court rulings - give the appearance that we were sold down the river for a song. To say that there are some nefarious fellows in government who falsely operate under the Color of Law - enforcement of these false tidings appears to be happening from time to time - and is the root cause of tyranny being a declared pandemic.
The WWI Zimmerman Telegram reveals German & Mexican plans to invade & break up the United States - and offer the largess of the American Southwest’ natural resources to whichever Socialist nation forms in the vacuum created by their false-flag insurgencies. From today's news, it appears this Treaty is still very much ACTIVE!
#QBits
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