Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - So Called Greater Good (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.13.13)

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The Greatest Good For The Greatest Number Is No Good For You. Dr Daniels exposes how this concept is applied to Medical Education and Medical Care itself. Tune in and discover how its application results in Murderous care that delivers the Greatest Harm for the Greatest number.
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