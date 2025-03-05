BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DOGE Drops Examples of Improper Payments They've Observed Already
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
Examples of observed improper payments below.  This is likely being done at scale. 

- After an order for expedited deportation was issued in 2017, a migrant from Honduras used three different SSNs to submit 73 medicare claims totaling $48k.

- Medicare paid $49k for a Rehab Center for a person recorded dead for over a year.

- Medicare paid $57k in 2020 for a person recorded to have died in 2006.

- After a warrant for her arrest was issued in 2019, a migrant from Colombia received 3 SBA loans for $100k (over $99k was forgiven).

- Migrant from Peru received social security payments since at least 2007, with all benefit checks being mailed directly to Peru.

