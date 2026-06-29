The main task of Russian forces is the final liberation of Donbass & Novorossiya — Putin

(yesterday's interview)

Also: 🔴The Russian Federation has liberated Bogodarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region - Russian Defense Ministry

Adding:

🔹The main points from the new briefing of the Russian Defense Ministry:



➡️The Russian Armed Forces hit fuel and energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours;



➡️Russian troops hit storage and launch sites of long-range Ukrainian Armed Forces drones over the past 24 hours;



➡️Russian air defense systems shot down 12 guided aerial bombs and 415 Ukrainian Armed Forces aircraft-type drones over the past 24 hours;



➡️The Russian Armed Forces destroyed up to 95 Ukrainian servicemen in Konstantinovka over the past 24 hours;



➡️The Russian Armed Forces in Krasny Liman, advancing in a western direction, occupied 48 buildings;



➡️Over the past 24 hours, more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen and a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle were destroyed in Krasny Liman;



➡️The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 1,500 servicemen in all areas of the special military operation over the past 24 hours.

@DD Geopolitics