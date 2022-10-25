God Is Destroying America

When Pharaoh refused to let Moses and the people of Israel leave Egypt, God initiated ten plagues that financially and physically destroyed Egypt. After the tenth plague, Egypt was laid waste and has never recovered since that time.

God has allowed selective judgments on our nation, but size and power dramatically increased in August of 2005 when Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast and laid to waste the city of New Orleans. Thousands of people were killed and the damage was estimated around 81 billion dollars. Less than a month later Hurricane Rita slammed into Louisiana and Texas and caused damage to the tune of 11.3 billion dollars.

Since these two powerful hurricanes slammed into the United States, there was the BP oil spill in the Gulf that spewed out oil for three months and destroyed wildlife and fishing from Texas to Florida. From 2010 there has been severe flooding in many states, fires burning million of acres and while some areas are covered with water, other areas are in drought. The crops were destroyed for farmers and that means higher food prices. Earlier this year the citrus crop in Florida was damaged by freezing temperatures and right now 17 states in the Midwest, including Texas and Minnesota, have been baking for weeks in a triple digit heat wave. God is also judging America in her finances. We have not recovered from the recession and more than 10% of the American work force is still unemployed.

If we add all these disasters together, it is obvious that our nation has never been hit by so many disasters so close together. I have lived in the United States since 1963 and have never seen anything on this scale. I believe that God is trying to break us and bring us to repentance just like was done with Egypt so many years ago. In the meantime the homosexual community is gloating over two victories: homosexual marriages are legal in the state of New York and the mandate for California schools to teach homosexual history in public schools.

I have not heard any prominent American pastor or television evangelist calling the nation to repentance. Governor Rick Perry of Texas has called for a day of prayer for the nation on August 6th and 6,000 people have sent in their registration as of July 18th. Governor Mary Fallin of Oklahoma called for a day of prayer on July 17th to break the deadly heat wave that is threatening the lives of people and livestock in that state. Some may look upon it as political posturing but it looks like our elected leaders are waking up while the pastors are sleeping. The sad thing is that a left-wing organization has filed suit against Texas and its governor, claiming that it is unconstitutional for a political leader to call for a prayer meeting.

Is the current heat wave in the United States a precursor to what is described in the Book of Revelation?

“And the fourth angel poured out his vial upon the sun; and power was given unto him to scorch men with fire. And men were scorched with great heat, and blasphemed the name of God, which hath power over these plagues: and they repented not to give him glory.” (Revelation 16:8-9)

How long will it be before God starts his judgment on the state of California? So far we have been spared from much of the damage done to the rest of the nation. God is not mocked, and unless America repents as a nation, the hammer will come down harder and harder until we repent or are destroyed. If the pastors are not standing in their pulpits and preaching “Thus says the Lord,” how can the people repent?

Have you repented? Have you turned from your sins? Are you warning people?

“Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.” (Galatians 6:7-9)

From the Desk of John S. Torell July 17, 2011

