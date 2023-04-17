Create New Account
It Is Not Normal
Son of the Republic
Published 18 hours ago |

F.U. Politics: You’re Going To Get More Chaos If We Keep Playing As If Everything Is Normal

* The essence of communists’ ideology is control.

* We were put here to fight back against evil forces.

* There are no easy answers.

* Do not fall for the normalcy presumption; nothing is normal any more.

* The only way out is through.

* Do not let up.


“Resisting Communism isn't a part-time endeavor. It's forever. The same corruption that informs Communism is taught about in Genesis 3 and 4. It's humanity's perpetual war. Every generation must win it again. We are where we are now because we thought we could stop fighting.”

James Lindsay


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 17 April 2023

https://rumble.com/v2ir0bm-nothing-will-be-the-same-ep.-1992-04172023.html

