Elon Musk's X set to launch new 'X TV' app to challenge YouTube World DNA WION

WION
Apr 24, 2024
Elon Musk-owned X is set to expand its reach into the realm of television with the launch of a dedicated TV app. Watch to know more.
About Channel:
WION The World is One News examines global issues with in-depth analysis. We provide much more than the news of the day. Our aim is to empower people to explore their world. With our Global headquarters in New Delhi, we bring you news on the hour, by the hour. We deliver information that is not biased. We are journalists who are neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to world politics. People are tired of biased reportage and we stand for a globalized united world. So for us, the World is truly One.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs and personal insults.
Subscribe to our channel at https://goo.gl/JfY3NI
Check out our website: http://www.wionews.com
Join our WhatsApp Channel: https://bit.ly/455YOQ0
Connect with us on our social media handles:
Facebook: / wionews
Twitter: / wionews
Follow us on Google News for the latest updates
Zee News:- https://bit.ly/2Ac5G60
Zee Business:- https://bit.ly/36vI2xa
DNA India:- https://bit.ly/2ZDuLRY
WION: https://bit.ly/3gnDb5J
Zee News Apps: https://bit.ly/ZeeNewsApps
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UeaaMS5P9Vs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.