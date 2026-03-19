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Iran carried out strikes on the Ras Laffan natural gas facility in Qatar.
They have now hit Saudi, UAE and Qatar energy infrastructure as promised
UPDATE :
🇮🇷 Araghchi: 'Zero restraint if our infrastructures are struck again'
💬 "Our response to Israel's attack on our infrastructure employed FRACTION of our power. The ONLY reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation", Iranian foreign minister wrote on X.
Source @Real World News
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