SNAFU: special report – Russia, invasion, tanks, World War III
Mad As Hell: SNAFU Report
Published 16 hours ago

World War III is eminent. In case you missed it, we sent tanks in collaboration with Germany to Ukraine, breaking the Minsk agreement. Russia is not happy and they are going to respond. Watch this video and prepare.

nazisputinworld war iiirurussia

