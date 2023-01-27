SNAFU: special report – Russia, invasion, tanks, World War III

World War III is eminent. In case you missed it, we sent tanks in collaboration with Germany to Ukraine, breaking the Minsk agreement. Russia is not happy and they are going to respond. Watch this video and prepare.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.