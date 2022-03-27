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CHECKING IN ON 🦠 AND ISREAL
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52 views • March 27, 2022
Nothing gets you kicked off of social media platforms faster than straying from the global elite narrative that the 💉is the great savior of human kind as we know it, with suggesting that a man cannot in fact become a woman - coming in as a close second. I thought I’d try a different approach and see if, now that what I was penalized for early last year is allowed this year, if I can get past these platform’s truth suppression squads without incident. Unlike the Biden Administration, MSM, Facebook, Youtube, Apple, Google, and the like; I actually respect your individual sovereignty. That’s why I encourage all of you to assume you are being lied to until you can vet the information with your own eyes. That goes for me as well. Question me, but do so as a free-minded critical thinker and not as a CNN, MSNBC, ABC, and government cherry picked expert - brainwashed drone. I welcome open debate, but know that if you resort to profanity and insults, you’ve already lost and I will respectively bring this to your attention. I do not claim to know everything, but I do know this; all men are created equal, however men who lack character do so because they do not know their worth and subsequently devalue everyone and everything else.
https://thepulse.one/2022/03/24/israel-despite-high-vaccination-rate-covid-deaths-excess-mortality-are-highest-of-the-pandemic/
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/israel/
https://www.usnews.com/news/top-news/articles/2022-03-27/israeli-study-2nd-vaccine-booster-significantly-lowers-covid-death-rate
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/israel-study-4th-vaccine-shows-limited-results-omicron-82312196
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/CHECKING-IN-ON--AND-ISREAL-e1gb02e
https://thepulse.one/2022/03/24/israel-despite-high-vaccination-rate-covid-deaths-excess-mortality-are-highest-of-the-pandemic/
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/israel/
https://www.usnews.com/news/top-news/articles/2022-03-27/israeli-study-2nd-vaccine-booster-significantly-lowers-covid-death-rate
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/israel-study-4th-vaccine-shows-limited-results-omicron-82312196
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/CHECKING-IN-ON--AND-ISREAL-e1gb02e
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