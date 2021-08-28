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EntertheStars: 'The 1OO' Pt. 2. Double-Bow is the Snake-On-a-Pole! [27.08.2021]
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21 views • August 28, 2021
Pinned by EntertheStars 4 hours ago
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dracaena_trifasciata
https://uschs.wordpress.com/2011/10/21/what-does-that-mean/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fasces
http://www.illustratedcuriosity.com/history/history-ancient-history/why-did-caesar-wear-a-wreath-on-his-head/#:~:text=It%20was%20made%20of%20wild,their%20kings%20thin%20gold%20wreaths.&text=Caesar%20received%20the%20wreath%20for%20his%20many%20victories%20on%20the%20battlefield.
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/romans/11-24.htm
4,007 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Tg70Fo6DTfU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dracaena_trifasciata
https://uschs.wordpress.com/2011/10/21/what-does-that-mean/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fasces
http://www.illustratedcuriosity.com/history/history-ancient-history/why-did-caesar-wear-a-wreath-on-his-head/#:~:text=It%20was%20made%20of%20wild,their%20kings%20thin%20gold%20wreaths.&text=Caesar%20received%20the%20wreath%20for%20his%20many%20victories%20on%20the%20battlefield.
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/romans/11-24.htm
4,007 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Tg70Fo6DTfU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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