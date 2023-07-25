Create New Account
InfoWars - Ed Dowd Drops Bombshell Data - Hematological (Blood-Related) Claims Up 522 percent Above Trend in 2022 - 7-24-2023
Oldyoti's Home Page
“We were looking for data like this, and we found it in the UK Personal Independence Payment system,” announced former Blackrock portfolio asset manager Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) on the Dr. Drew show. “We need the help of the medical community and the regulators to explain what’s going on because it’s alarming.”

Edward Dowd of https://phinancetechnologies.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break it down.

Learn more here:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/ed-dowd-drops-bombshell-data-hematological-blood-related/

